Navi Mumbai RTO issues rate cards to avoid higher fares

NAVI MUMBAI: In a relief to thousands of commuters who experience a hike in ticket prices heading to the Konkan region during Ganeshotsav, the Navi Mumbai Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO) has issued a rate card for the fares to be charged by private bus operators for 21 routes from Vashi to Konkan areas.

Navi Mumbai RTO specifies fares for Konkan travel, to take action against overcharging operators at Vashi Highway in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The RTO has warned the bus operators of strict action if they charge more than the stipulated rates and asked the commuters to report such instances.

“Most Konkan commuters prefer train travel due to the potholes on the Mumbai-Goa highway. The train reservations, however, get completely booked very early and hence we are left only with the option of buses. The bus operators know this and hence virtually loot the passengers.” said Pratap Sawant, a Nerul resident.

The transport department specifies the fares for the trip every year, however, some operators do not adhere to them. Navi Mumbai deputy RTO has now specified the bus fares and the details have been posted at the Vashi highway bus stop with instructions.

“We have received complaints of passengers being fleeced by some bus operators during the Ganeshotsav season. We decided to fix the fares on the routes to ensure there is no loot of the passengers,” said Hemangini Patil, Dy RTO, Navi Mumbai.

“While we have instructed the bus operators to follow the fares prescribed, warning them that strict action will be taken if they fail to do so,” said Patil.

The Navi Mumbai RTO is also undertaking our checks at the bus stop. So far, they have not come across anyone overcharging. “We shall continue to keep an eye as the season approaches,” Patil added.

“We have been informed of the fare specified and we are adhering to them. There may be some operators who charge more, but they are very few. We follow the specified fares from all locations,” said a bus operator.

