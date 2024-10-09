NAVI MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena-BJP clash in Navi Mumbai has resulted in a shocker for chief minister Eknath Shinde in his bastion. Shiv Sena deputy leader Vijay Nahata, who led the Shiv Sena in the region, has quit following reports that the Belapur and Airoli assembly seats will go to the BJP’s Ganesh Naik and his son Sandeep. Nahata will join the NCP (SP) with his supporters on Thursday and contest as a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from Belapur. Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena leader Vijay Nahata quits, to join NCP (SP) and contest as MVA candidate

The decision to quit came after a meeting of Mahayuti leaders with Amit Shah, where the candidature of the Naiks was decided. Nahata, who lost in 2014 by a small margin to the BJP’s Manda Mhatre and was denied a ticket in the 2019 assembly election following his party’s alliance with the BJP, was extremely upset.

“I have worked hard for years to strengthen the party,” he said. “I had very little campaign time in 2014. In 2019, I would have won comfortably but was asked to withdraw and assured a ticket in 2024. I agreed for the sake of the alliance and a woman MLA getting a second term.”

Nahata said that his apprehensive party workers recently got him to take an oath that he would not back down this time. “On learning of the Delhi meeting, they were very upset, as the BJP has repeatedly betrayed us. Despite their hard work, they have got nothing in return and been used only for getting in crowds and ensuring the victory of candidates.”

Nahata said that when the news reached the NCP (SP), he was approached by the party. “My supporters asked me to join Sharad Pawar, as he has huge influence here due to his contribution to the city’s development,” he said. “Since I am from Baramati, I have very good relations with him. He has asked me to contest from the MVA. I and my supporters will be joining the party in a day or two.” Nahata, however, added that he had great respect for Eknath Shinde and would never speak ill of him.