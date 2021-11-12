Navi Mumbai traffic cops fine 12,090 for riding without helmets

The Navi Mumbai traffic department has intensified its drive against helmetless riders in the last 12 days. Around 12,090 people were fined for not wearing helmets during this period. These also included pillion riders without helmets.

“The intention was to spread awareness among the two-wheeler riders and pillion riders on the importance of wearing helmets. It is compulsory for the pillion riders too to wear a helmet. During an accident, there is no guarantee as to who will fall and who will have what per cent of injury. Hence, it is always better to be safe than sorry and follow all the traffic rules,” DCP (traffic), Purushottam Karad, said.

Of the 12 days, the highest number of cases was reported on October 30 with 2,100 cases and the least number was reported on November 4 with 395 cases.

“When it comes to accidents, four-wheelers top the number of accidents followed by two-wheelers. But when it comes to deaths caused due to accidents, bikes top the list followed by four-wheelers. This year, a total of 580 accidents have been reported till October,” Karad added.

The traffic department plans to continue with the drive along with signal jumping, triple seat ride on two-wheelers, driving without seat belt and talking on phone while driving. The department also plans to take actions like cancelling the license in case of repeated offences instead of simply levying a fine. The fine for not wearing a helmet is ₹200, which was levied in cash as well as e-challan.

“Apart from the highways, internal roads also had the drive as most of the times people tend to take it lightly while riding on internal roads,” police inspector Bapurao Deshmukh from Vashi traffic unit said.