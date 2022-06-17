Navi school students to undertake scientific study of caterpillars

A scientific research-based study on caterpillars has been planned for school students of Navi Mumbai.

This first-of-its-kind activity is intended to instil curiosity towards research and data documentation amongst the student community. The moth monitoring programme will be conducted from July 1 for two months. The students will rear caterpillars and observe their transformation into moths.

Kharghar-based NGO, iNaturewatch Foundation, is conducting this activity in the city.

“National Moth Week is a global event conducted in the third week of July. For the last 10 years, the activity was largely restricted to citizens photographing moths and uploading the same onto the web portal. However, the actual life cycle of the insect prior to becoming a moth was seldom documented and studied. This time, the focus is to rear caterpillars and observe their transformation into moths,” said V Shubhalaxmi, founder of iNaturewatch.

Local students have been selected as the apt medium to undertake the project. “Through this project, the students will not only learn about scientific research work but also could get interested in Biology. The project is open for students studying in Classes 6 to 8. We have approached both private and civic schools to get at least 20 students registered from each of the classes for the programme,” said Shubhalaxmi.

The pan-India event will require students to work in pairs to locate a caterpillar. Following this, the students will be provided a detailed orientation about the means and process of rearing the insect. A data sheet would be given to the participating students to fill in the details pertaining to the look, colour, size, etc. of the insect.

“Since this is the first time, we have relaxed the type of caterpillar to be reared as it could evolve into a butterfly as well. One week’s time will be given to the students to locate a caterpillar. If the students are unable to find one, we will inform our volunteers to assist them. Students capable of providing maximum data about the caterpillar’s transformation will be awarded,” she said.

Towards the end of the programme, the students are required to give a detailed presentation. “The best presentation will be uploaded on the international portal that could even become a crucial document for further research in this field,” she added.