Navi school students to undertake scientific study of caterpillars
A scientific research-based study on caterpillars has been planned for school students of Navi Mumbai.
This first-of-its-kind activity is intended to instil curiosity towards research and data documentation amongst the student community. The moth monitoring programme will be conducted from July 1 for two months. The students will rear caterpillars and observe their transformation into moths.
Kharghar-based NGO, iNaturewatch Foundation, is conducting this activity in the city.
“National Moth Week is a global event conducted in the third week of July. For the last 10 years, the activity was largely restricted to citizens photographing moths and uploading the same onto the web portal. However, the actual life cycle of the insect prior to becoming a moth was seldom documented and studied. This time, the focus is to rear caterpillars and observe their transformation into moths,” said V Shubhalaxmi, founder of iNaturewatch.
Local students have been selected as the apt medium to undertake the project. “Through this project, the students will not only learn about scientific research work but also could get interested in Biology. The project is open for students studying in Classes 6 to 8. We have approached both private and civic schools to get at least 20 students registered from each of the classes for the programme,” said Shubhalaxmi.
The pan-India event will require students to work in pairs to locate a caterpillar. Following this, the students will be provided a detailed orientation about the means and process of rearing the insect. A data sheet would be given to the participating students to fill in the details pertaining to the look, colour, size, etc. of the insect.
“Since this is the first time, we have relaxed the type of caterpillar to be reared as it could evolve into a butterfly as well. One week’s time will be given to the students to locate a caterpillar. If the students are unable to find one, we will inform our volunteers to assist them. Students capable of providing maximum data about the caterpillar’s transformation will be awarded,” she said.
Towards the end of the programme, the students are required to give a detailed presentation. “The best presentation will be uploaded on the international portal that could even become a crucial document for further research in this field,” she added.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics