Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi school students to undertake scientific study of caterpillars
mumbai news

Navi school students to undertake scientific study of caterpillars

This first-of-its-kind activity is intended to instil curiosity towards research and data documentation amongst the student community in Navi Mumbai: the moth monitoring programme will be conducted from July 1 for two months; the students will rear caterpillars and observe their transformation into moths
Navi Mumbai school students to undertake scientific study of caterpillars. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai school students to undertake scientific study of caterpillars. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 07:40 PM IST
Copy Link
BySameera Kapoor Munshi, Navi Mumbai

A scientific research-based study on caterpillars has been planned for school students of Navi Mumbai.

This first-of-its-kind activity is intended to instil curiosity towards research and data documentation amongst the student community. The moth monitoring programme will be conducted from July 1 for two months. The students will rear caterpillars and observe their transformation into moths.

Kharghar-based NGO, iNaturewatch Foundation, is conducting this activity in the city.

“National Moth Week is a global event conducted in the third week of July. For the last 10 years, the activity was largely restricted to citizens photographing moths and uploading the same onto the web portal. However, the actual life cycle of the insect prior to becoming a moth was seldom documented and studied. This time, the focus is to rear caterpillars and observe their transformation into moths,” said V Shubhalaxmi, founder of iNaturewatch.

Local students have been selected as the apt medium to undertake the project. “Through this project, the students will not only learn about scientific research work but also could get interested in Biology. The project is open for students studying in Classes 6 to 8. We have approached both private and civic schools to get at least 20 students registered from each of the classes for the programme,” said Shubhalaxmi.

The pan-India event will require students to work in pairs to locate a caterpillar. Following this, the students will be provided a detailed orientation about the means and process of rearing the insect. A data sheet would be given to the participating students to fill in the details pertaining to the look, colour, size, etc. of the insect.

“Since this is the first time, we have relaxed the type of caterpillar to be reared as it could evolve into a butterfly as well. One week’s time will be given to the students to locate a caterpillar. If the students are unable to find one, we will inform our volunteers to assist them. Students capable of providing maximum data about the caterpillar’s transformation will be awarded,” she said.

Towards the end of the programme, the students are required to give a detailed presentation. “The best presentation will be uploaded on the international portal that could even become a crucial document for further research in this field,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out