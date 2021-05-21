Navy man arrested for raping colleague’s wife

Cuffe Parade police arrested a Navy man for allegedly raping wife of another Navy personnel who had gone to Kerala on a five-month training. Police said the 29-year-old complainant, while resisting the accused, had slit her wrist with a blade. The accused was arrested from INS Agnibahu after being on the run for over a week.

The complainant and her husband reside in a shared Navy staff quarter with the accused. The quarter is allotted to the accused by the Navy administration. The complainant and her husband live in one room while the arrested accused lives in another room while washroom and kitchen were shared. On April 23, the complainant’s husband had gone to Kochi, Kerala for training for five months.

The police said that on the night of April 29 the complainant had high fever and severe headache. She did not have food and was weeping in pain while trying to sleep.

When the accused had come to use the washroom he heard her and asked if she was okay. After she said she had severe headache, he offered to get her pills for the same, which she refused.

“A few minutes later, the accused, who was drunk, entered her room and offered to help her relax. When she asked him to leave, he gagged her and raped her,” said a police officer.

After she managed to free herself, she grabbed a blade and threatened him. upon seeing that he was not scared, she threatened to kill herself and slit her wrist with the blade. The accused then, in order to scare her, told her that he would shoot himself and frame her husband in a false case, the officer added.

Next morning the complainant contacted her husband and asked him to return. After he returned on May 4, the woman narrated the ordeal and the couple reported it to Navy police, who asked them to file a police complaint. The two then lodged a complaint with Cuffe Parade police.

“He was caught on INS Agnibahu by Navy police and handed over to us recently,” said Rajkumar Dongre, senior inspector, Cuffe Parade police station.