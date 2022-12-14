Nawab Malik does not need further hospitalisation: Hospital informs Court

Mumbai CritiCare Hospital in Kurla has informed the prison authorities and special MP - MLA court that NCP leader Nawab Malik does not need further hospitalisation. The former Maharashtra minister has, however, urged the special court to allow him to be hospitalised till he is examined by the JJ Hospital doctors, as his condition was still not stable.

Malik was admitted to CritiCare Hospital, Kurla, on May 17 this year after suffering from several complications.

In its summary filed in the court on December 10, the hospital claimed that Hemali Trivedi-Gupta, consulting urologist, reviewed Malik’s condition with his PET scan reports and came to the conclusion that in case of severe haematuria with a drop in haemoglobin or worsening of renal function, a renal angiography and possibly a left nephrectomy can be considered at a later stage.

She affirmed on November 29, 2022, that there was no active urological management at present after reviewing all the reports. Based on her observations, “it was decided on November 30, 2022, that there was no need of further hospitalization,” the hospital has added in the summary submitted to the special court.

Meanwhile, the hospital claimed that Malik was advised to undergo nephrectomy. However, Malik sought second opinion of Dr Ayub Siddiqui, head of urology, J. J. Hospital. The hospital hence had written to prison on December 3 that Malik needs no further hospitalisation. However, it claimed that Malik had sought second opinion, hence had sought advice for further course of action.

Before they take a call, Malik had two episodes of haematuria (blood in the urine) on December 5, hence his condition was reviewed.

The hospital now claims persistence of red blood cells in the urine and persistently elevated creatinine. Hence it has been advised to wait till further examination by Dr Siddiqui. In view of this Malik’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed on Tuesday approached the special court with a request to allow the 63-year-old NCP leader to continue in the private hospital till he is examined by JJ Hospital doctors.

The court has now asked Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Malik’s plea. The agency has arrested him in the money laundering case related to alleged usurpation of Goawala Compound in Kurla West.

The plea is scheduled for hearing on December 23.

