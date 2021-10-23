Nawab Malik may have hard evidence against Sameer Wankhede: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra water resources and command area development minister Jayant Patil has said that his cabinet colleague Nawab Malik may have “hard evidence” to back allegations of extortion against Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was in Palghar on Friday when he gave the statement – which is the first reaction from his party on Malik’s allegations.

“Malik is a senior NCP leader, and without any evidence, he will not go ahead [with the allegations] in the issue, including making claims that Wankhede was in Dubai,” said Patil, adding that a clear picture will emerge in the coming days.

Patil was on a one-day visit to Palghar to review irrigation-related issues in the district, including the alleged corruption in the 35-year-old Surya Irrigation Project wherein canals have not been completely constructed, denial of water to farmers for irrigation and diversion of water to Vasai-Virar urban areas.