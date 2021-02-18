NCB arrests foreign national at Mumbai airport; recovers 3kg heroin from her

In a major breakthrough, Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a foreign national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), and allegedly recovered from her 3 kg heroin worth ₹9 crore in the illicit market.

NCB zonal director Samir Wankhede of NCB said the arrested accused, identified as Khanyisile Promise Khalishwayo, hails from South Africa and she came to Mumbai from Johannesburg by a Qatar Airways flight.

NCB officials had received prior information about the woman and intercepted her once she arrived.

Khalishwayo was carrying a grey trolley bag in which she had concealed two packets containing the contraband material. One more packet was found in her hand bag, said NCB officials. The total weight of the three packets was 2.960 kilograms. NCB officials allegedly also recovered 10,000 South African Rand from her possession.

The woman has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Heroin is an opioid drug made from morphine, a natural substance in the seedpod of the poppy plant.