Mandatory RT-PCR tests continue to create problems at Mumbai airport
Three months after Maharashtra mandated reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for passengers from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, Mumbai airport officials said they continue to face challenges in implementing the rule.
On February 14, a group of around 70 passengers refused to undergo the tests at the airport when they could not produce their Covid-19 negative test reports. The refusal left other inbound passengers stranded around the RT-PCR testing area for over two hours.
Satish Menon, a Mumbai resident who had arrived from Goa and got tested, said the group refused to get tested even as the officials explained the rule. “They got aggressive in a manner that authorities had to close the door that led us towards the baggage counter. I tried explaining to the group that they were wrong and would have to get tested just like I did. But they were too violent to listen, which left over 200 passengers stranded for more than two hours. ”
The authorities had to call the police to bring the situation under control.
An airport official said passengers in large groups find it difficult to pay ₹850 per person for the test. “Despite being aware of the rule, they refuse to take the test and get violent with the staff in charge.”
Maharashtra made a negative RT-PCR mandatory from November 25. Passengers flying into the state should have tested negative 72 hours before landing.
Surge in Covid-19 cases in Maha: Find out which districts have high caseload
The state has seen a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days which has led to the government to say that it will be forced to impose another lockdown if people keep flouting the guidelines.
