Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCB charge sheet based on inadmissible evidence: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
mumbai news

NCB charge sheet based on inadmissible evidence: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed its charge sheet in the drug case that the agency probed in connection with untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer advocate Satish Maneshinde on Saturday said that it appears to be based on inadmissible evidence.
By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:12 PM IST
NCB has named actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 32 others in the charge sheet in the drug case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT FILE)

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed its charge sheet in the drug case that the agency probed in connection with untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer advocate Satish Maneshinde on Saturday said that it appears to be based on inadmissible evidence. NCB has named Chakraborty and 32 others in the charge sheet.

“Entire NCB from top to bottom was deployed in unearthing the purported drug abuse in Bollywood, but there is hardly any material against any known faces who were paraded during the investigation,” Maneshinde said, commenting on the 11,700-page charge sheet.

NCB has, in the charge sheet, said that Rhea procured and financed narcotic substances for Rajput with the help of her brother Showik. In this regard Maneshinde said, “The court has found no prima facie material, at the stage of bail, of alleged financing drugs etc.”

“The charge sheet is a damp squib standing on the foundation of inadmissible evidence and statements recorded under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act even after the Supreme Court judgement in Toofan Singh’s case,” he said, adding, “We will have the last laugh.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai civic body plans to build Suvidha centre in Dharavi for better sanitation

Mumbai: Pocso court sentences man to 5-year rigorous jail for molesting minor

Maharashtra: Board aspirants deal with new challenges as exams approach

1.2-crore gold recovered from an aircraft at Mumbai airport

NCB, in the charge sheet, has heavily relied on the statements given by 33 accused before the officer. The statements would be corroborated with other evidence such as chats, audio messages exchanged, and relevant bank account entries.

The central agency has also claimed that Chakraborty has taken delivery of drugs at her residence, and thus drugs were stored at her house. She has allegedly provided fund for purchase of drugs; thus she has financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings, NCB has claimed. In view of this, NCB said that Chakraborty has facilitated a channel of supply of drugs with Showik’s help.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP