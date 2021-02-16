NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has expelled Mani C Kappan, its legislator from Kerala, on the charges of anti-party activities on Monday. Kappan won from Pala legislative assembly in Kottayam during Kerala Assembly elections held in 2016. The decision was taken after Kappan’s decision to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress.
The NCP is one of the partners of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition in the state and has two legislators in the 140-seat assembly. The coalition is led by the Communist Party of India (M) and Communist Party of India (CPI).
A statement released by the NCP on Monday states, “Sharad Pawar [NCP president] has expelled Mani C Kappan from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities.”
Ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, LDF had planned to handover Pala, the legislative assembly seat in contention, to the Kerala Congress party which has recently joined the coalition after breaking its decade-old alliance with UDF. Kappan was upset with the move.
The former NCP leader had claimed the support of seven district presidents and nine office-bearers of the NCP and had decided to part ways with the party and LDF.
