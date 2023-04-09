Ajit Pawar issues clarification to end speculations over his whereabouts

Mumbai: After media reports of being ‘not-reachable’ and rumours on social media questioning his whereabouts, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday came out with a statement saying he was taking rest following a bout of acidity. Mumbai, India - March 14, 2023: Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar, Jtiendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh along with Opposition party legislators protest during the Maharashtra Budget Session, at Vidhan Bhavan, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

Speculations were rife in political circles after Pawar did not attend a programme in Pune on Friday. He was not reachable on his phone as well. On Saturday, Pawar expressed his displeasure on media reports claiming he was not reachable. He said that media should verify before giving news.

“For the last few days, there were continuous tours across Maharashtra. Due to the hectic tour, I was feeling restless and felt uneasy due to a heavy bout of acidity, so I cancelled tours and events scheduled for Friday. So, I left the tour and took medicine on doctor’s advice and was taking rest at ‘Jijai’ residence in Pune,” he said.

“As we are public figures, the media has the right to report about us. But while giving news, please confirm it. Don’t give news without any verification,” he added.

Pawar’s cancellation of programmes gave rise to speculation among political circles. He had disappeared with a bunch of NCP MLAs just as the NCP chief Sharad Pawar was busy forming a coalition government in 2019. He then took oath as deputy chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. The government, however, was short-lived as almost all MLAs with Ajit returned to the party fold.