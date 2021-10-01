NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh now untraceable?

Former Maharashtra home minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh is said to be “untraceable”. He is an accused in a money laundering case and has skipped several summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the past two months. The central investigation agency had also issued a lookout notice against him last month.

Deshmukh, however, has moved the Bombay high court (HC), seeking that the summons against him be quashed. He has also sought directions to ED to permit him to appear through video-conferencing.

The NCP leader is facing charges of bribery, extortion and money laundering, which are being simultaneously probed by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following accusations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh has already claimed his innocence and maintained that the allegations were made only after Singh was removed from the Mumbai Police chief’s position. Ironically, Singh, who is faces extortion cases, is also missing now.

Deshmukh could not be reached on his cell phone and or on the number of his office in his hometown Nagpur. His son Salil was also not available for a comment.

NCP said that Deshmukh is trying to explore legal remedies provided by the Constitution to every citizen of the country. He is also ready to record his statements virtually, but ED is not doing so, alleged NCP.

“I think Anil Deshmukhji is trying to get relief through the legal options available to him. Every individual has the right to explore legal remedies in the court of law and he is doing the same. As far as the investigation is concerned, he is ready to record his statement virtually. This will be more authentic as it can be recorded. ED should start the probe at least by recording his virtual statement. After that, they can proceed for action if they do not find it [the statement] satisfactory,” said NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Malik, however, said that he would not be able to answer on Deshmukh’s whereabouts as he is not aware of it.

NCP state president Jayant Patil in Nashik said their leaders are being targeted to defame the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“[Previous] BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government had put (senior NCP leader) Chhagan Bhujbal behind the bars and he was exonerated by the court. Now, the BJP’s mechanism is after Deshmukh. Singh, who had made allegations [against Deshmukh], fled the country. In this scenario, why should ED and other investigation agencies believe him (Singh)?” Patil questioned.

While there were reports on Thursday that Singh may have fled the country, BJP alleged that MVA government helped Deshmukh leave India.

BJP state vice-president Madhav Bhandari said, “Deshmukh did not appear before ED despite several summons. He is also not saying that he is unwell. A virtual statement can be recorded from any part of the world. He should disclose his whereabouts. It is a shame for MVA government if a former home minister goes untraceable like this.”