Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Ajit questions Shinde about Thane hospital deaths; Fadnavis intervenes

Ajit questions Shinde about Thane hospital deaths; Fadnavis intervenes

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2023 12:26 AM IST

Speculations about a tussle between the NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra have resurfaced after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar questioned CM Eknath Shinde about deaths at a hospital. The CM was reportedly annoyed, but the incident was described as a discussion.

Mumbai: The speculations about the tussle between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena have once again came to the fore after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar asked chief minister Eknath Shinde in the state cabinet meeting on August 18 about the deaths at a civic-run hospital in Thane.

HT Image

According to sources, the CM was visibly annoyed after Ajit questioned him in front of everyone, however, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis intervened and changed the subject.

On Tuesday, neither CM Shinde nor deputy CM Ajit denied the incident, however, they insisted it was not a spat but a discussion.

“Ajit sought information about the Thane deaths during the cabinet meeting as I had visited the hospital. I informed him what had happened. The speculations (about tussle) in the media are unfounded,” said Shinde.

Ajit said, “As a minister, I need to know the reason behind the deaths and also the state government’s stand if such an incident took place.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai shiv sena nationalist congress party tussle
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP