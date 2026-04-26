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NDPS court unfreezes bank accounts of Rhea Chakraborty, family

The freeze happened in 2020 during the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in which a murder and drug angle was brought in

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai has held that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) failed to comply with a mandatory statutory safeguard while freezing four bank accounts linked to actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family, and ordered that the accounts be unfrozen and permitted to be operated.

NDPS court unfreezes bank accounts of Rhea Chakraborty, family

The freeze happened in 2020 during the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in which a murder and drug angle was brought in. Chakraborty, Singh’s ex-girlfriend, was implicated but received a clean chit from the CBI last year.

In a set of four orders passed on Saturday, the court found that the agency did not secure confirmation of the freezing action from the competent authority within the time prescribed under the NDPS Act, rendering the restraint legally unsustainable. Allowing the applications filed by Rhea, her brother Showik and her mother Sandhya, the court held that the statutory framework places clear limits on the power to freeze property, and those safeguards had not been followed in the present case.

The prosecution had opposed the pleas, pointing to statements attributed to the accused and alleging links with drug peddlers to justify the freezing of the accounts. However, the court did not examine the merits of those allegations, confining itself to the statutory defect in the freezing process and holding that non-compliance with the mandatory requirement was sufficient to invalidate the action.

The proceedings arise out of the NCB’s high-profile drug investigation launched in 2020 in Mumbai after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. What began with seizures of small quantities of narcotic substances—primarily through disclosure statements—evolved into a wider investigation alleging a network involving procurement and consumption of drugs. Chakraborty and several others were later arraigned in the NDPS case, with the agency filing a chargesheet alleging a broader conspiracy.

The NDPS court order covers multiple bank accounts at ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, and extends to co-applicants, including Rhea Chakraborty’s family members.

 
rhea chakraborty sushant singh rajput ndps act narcotics control bureau
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