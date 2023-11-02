Nearly 1 ha of mangrove land diverted for Metro 4

Mumbai: The state forest department has diverted nearly one hectare of forest land in Sewri for the Metro 4 project connecting Wadala and Thane. Earlier this year, the state cabinet had granted land for the car shed in Thane. The diverted land will be used for the construction of the Metro piers and Bhakti Park Station for Mumbai Metro Line 4, which is slated to connect Wadala with Kasarvadavli. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has set a deadline of 2024.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday said that 0.1236 ha. area proposed for the approach road during the construction phase shall be handed back to the state forest department.

If the number of Mangrove trees to be felled increases during the implementation of the project, the user agency shall obtain prior permission from the Central Government and High Court accordingly, the GR stated.

On the southern side, Metro 4 will be later extended from Wadala to the General Post Office in South Mumbai and will be called Metro 11. Eight stations of this metro will be underground. The Metro will also be extended from Kasarvadavli to Gaikmukh and will be called Metro 4 A. Metro Line 4 from Wadala to Kasarvadavali has a 32.32 km long elevated corridor with 32 stations.

It will provide interconnectivity among the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Central Railway, Monorail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), and the proposed Metro Line 5 (Thane to Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) and Metro Line 8 (Wadala to General Post Office).

It shall reduce the current travel time by 50-75 % depending on the road conditions.

