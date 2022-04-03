Nearly 55,000 avail new Metro services on second day
Mumbai Nearly 55,000 commuters availed the newly-inaugurated phase one of Metro 2A and 7 between Dahanukarwadi-Aarey-Dahisar on Sunday.
“There was a welcoming crowd of passengers on the second day. There were a few delays and cancellation due to technical issues late Sunday morning. The operations will take some time to stabilise and this is expected in the coming days,” said a senior Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official.
Even on the second day of operations, passengers complained of technical issues and delays. Commuters took to social media to express their ire. “Has already run into technical issues....trains running terribly late today. Couldn’t travel due to no trains :) Tweeting from Pahadi Eksar station…” tweeted @kamath_sandeep on Sunday.
“Yes, I was there in the train and some signalling issues had cropped up. The wait was for almost 15 mins. This was around 1.00 today afternoon,” tweeted @nvr75.
On Saturday as well, a technical glitch was reported in a train going towards Aarey metro station from Kandivali at 10 pm. Due to this, the speed of the Metro rake had to be brought down, said MMRDA officials. The officials added that the glitch was rectified and the rake reached its destination.
A senior MMRDA official said, “Saturday was the first time when we operated the new services for commuters. There might be some technical glitches, but we will overcome them in the coming days. The initial few days will be a learning experience.”
The first phase of 20km is between Dahanukarwadi of Line 2A and Aarey of Line 7. The entire length of both phases is around 35 km.
The new metro stretch was inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Saturday. It is the second stretch of Metro corridor to be opened for the public after a gap of eight years. The 12-km metro line between Andheri-Ghatkopar and Versova started in June, 2014.
-
After 2-yr lull, passenger movement between India, Pak via ICP up
After two years of pandemic lull, the integrated check-post at the Attari border in Amritsar, there has been an increase in passenger traffic between India and Pakistan. “The movement of passengers has increased in the past three to four days,” said a senior official who didn't wish to be named. Soon, the government of Pakistan also followed suit. Jathas were allowed to cross the border after getting the special permission.
-
Mumbai police to seize vehicles which ply on wrong side of road
The Mumbai Traffic Police will soon start seizing the vehicles of motorists caught for wrong side driving. Till March 31, around 2,649 FIRs have been registered against motorists for driving on the wrong side. After Pandey was appointed the Mumbai police commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove abandoned vehicles from roads.
-
Was promised to stay on by a senior minister but evicted in a wrong way , says Chirag
Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) president and MP, Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that he as well as his mother felt ' cheated' when officials came over to vacate the 12, Janpath sprawling bungalow in New Delhi a few days back despite having been assured by a senior union minister to stay put for a while.
-
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
-
Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman's electrocardiogram test. The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
