...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Need to tackle cyber, financial crime challenges with greater preparedness: Fadnavis

Need to tackle cyber, financial crime challenges with greater preparedness: Fadnavis

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 10:19 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stressed the need for the state police to work with greater preparedness to address challenges like cyber and financial crimes in the changing times.

Need to tackle cyber, financial crime challenges with greater preparedness: Fadnavis

Fadnavis was speaking on Monday evening at the closing ceremony of the 36th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition in Mumbai's Kalina area.

The Maharashtra Police is one of the most professional and capable forces in the country, and their contribution to maintaining law and order is invaluable. Their role is extremely important in the state's industrial and economic progress, he noted.

"We are aware that challenges before us are also changing with time. More than street crime, challenges such as cybercrime, economic offences and narcotic have emerged," Fadnavis said.

In times of challenges, people should draw inspiration from Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - how he overcame even the most adverse circumstances to establish Swarajya , he said.

"In the same way, while Swarajya already exists, the responsibility to create Surajya now rests upon us. As a primary component of Surajya, our police force must play a vital role. And I am confident that you will certainly fulfil that task," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
maharashtra police mumbai mumbai‬ devendra fadnavis
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Need to tackle cyber, financial crime challenges with greater preparedness: Fadnavis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.