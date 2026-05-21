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NEET chaos to impact state engg, pharmacy admissions

Admission to these professional courses are impacted as NEET scores are considered along with the results of the common entrance test (CET) for these streams. On Wednesday, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said, “The admission process for these courses cannot move forward until the revised NEET examination is conducted and results are declared.”

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:22 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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MUMBAI: The chaos due to the NEET paper leak is having a cascading effect on admissions to other professional courses in Maharashtra, specifically engineering, pharmacy and agriculture, causing uncertainty for more than 400,000 students.

NEET chaos to impact state engg, pharmacy admissions

Admission to these professional courses are impacted as NEET scores are considered along with the results of the common entrance test (CET) for these streams. On Wednesday, higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said, “The admission process for these courses cannot move forward until the revised NEET examination is conducted and results are declared.”

The state education department conducted two separate CET examinations – for PCM and PCB students. Patil said the department aimed to announce the CET results with only a slight delay. However, the NEET controversy has disrupted the plan.

This year’s NEET – the national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses – was cancelled on May 12 after a leaked question paper brought large-scale irregularities to light. However, its impact is being felt beyond medical admissions.

However, the NEET re-examination will be held on June 21 an, officials say, the results may not be available before mid-July.

The delay has also created difficulties for engineering admissions as many students who take the NEET test keep engineering as an alternative option if their NEET scores are lower than expected.

 
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