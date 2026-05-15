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NEET paper leak: CBI questions director of coaching centre in Maharashtra's Latur

NEET paper leak: CBI questions director of coaching centre in Maharashtra's Latur

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Latur, The Central Bureau of Investigation , which is probing the alleged NEET paper leak, on Friday questioned the director of a prominent coaching centre in Maharashtra's Latur city, officials said.

NEET paper leak: CBI questions director of coaching centre in Maharashtra's Latur

A CBI team visited the residence of Shivraj Motegaonkar, the director of Renukai Chemistry Classes , in Omkar Residency located in Shivnagar area on Thursday night and again on Friday early morning to conduct an inquiry into the paper leak case.

The CBI team currently camping in Latur comprises 28 members.

When media persons asked a CBI officer about the probe into the case when he was stepping out of Motegaonkar's residence around 12.30 pm, he refused to answer.

The CBI reached Latur on Wednesday and detained P V Kulkarni, a retired faculty member who taught chemistry at a local college, in connection with the paper leak probe.

Kulkarni retired from a reputed college four years ago and he was in the NEET's paper setting committee for chemistry subject, the officials said.

Before the detention of Kulkarni in Latur, the CBI detained three persons from parts of Maharashtra Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, beautician Manisha Waghmare from Pune and Dhananjay Lokhande from Rahuri in Ahilyanagar - in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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