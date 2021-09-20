Nere villagers of Panvel claim to have spotted leopard; Forest officials increase patrolling

Several residents of Nere village in Panvel claimed to have spotted a leopard near their periphery on Saturday. The forest officials have increased patrolling in the area and also sensitised the villagers not to roam around unnecessarily.

According to the forest officials, a man from the village claimed to have spotted the leopard roaming around in the jungle on Saturday afternoon. The same evening, a woman said that she spotted the leopard near a water body.

Dnyaneshwar Sonavane, range forest officer of Panvel region, said, “Our officials have started patrolling in the jungles ever since the man claimed to have seen the leopard. However, we have not sighted it so far. We don’t want to take any risk. Hence, we’ll continue with our search operation till we find it. We have sensitised all the residents of that area and have requested them not to roam around unnecessarily and not to leave their kids alone.”