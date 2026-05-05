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Nesco concert drug deaths: Two peddlers remanded, cops seek to interrogate them with main supplier

Two accused in the Nesco concert drug case are remanded to police custody as investigations reveal financial links to a suspected drug kingpin.

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:38 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: In a recent development in the Nesco techno concert drug case that left two MBA students dead of an alleged overdose, a magistrate court on Monday remanded two accused peddlers, 22-year-old college student Vineet Gerelani and 24-year-old Ayush Sahitya, to police custody.

Nesco concert drug deaths: Two peddlers remanded, cops seek to interrogate them with main supplier

The Vanrai police in Goregaon East sought custody after the duo had earlier been sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court. Investigators plan to confront them with the alleged kingpin, 44-year-old Mahesh Khemlani alias Mark, a Hong Kong-based businessman, who was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on May 2 upon his return from Thailand.

Police said Khemlani has been evasive during questioning, prompting the need for a face-to-face interrogation to unravel financial links between him, his live-in partner Jiya Jacob, an artist, and the two accused.

Investigations into money trails have revealed multiple transactions routed via QR code payments. Construction businessman Anand Patel allegedly transferred 64,000, Vineet Gerelani 22,500, Shubh Agarwal 1,66,400, and Ayush Sahitya 1,84,600. Police also found that Khemlani operated Jacob’s Axis Bank account for suspected drug-related transactions.

 
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