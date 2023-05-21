KEM Hospital to streamline laboratory testing with new 16-floor building

Mumbai: The King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, is set to streamline laboratory testing with a new 16-floor building that houses all diagnostic services under one roof, providing a centralised and convenient location for patients. The construction is expected to be finished in two years. HT Image

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allocated approximately ₹60 crore for this state-of-the-art facility, which is expected to enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities significantly.

Dr Sangeeta Rawat, dean of KEM Hospital & GS Medical College, said, “The introduction of the new building at KEM Hospital is poised to transform the patient experience by centralising diagnostic services and providing a comprehensive facility for medical education.”

She added that apart from the three diagnostic departments, the building will incorporate a demonstration room, lecture hall, visitor’s room, examination hall, and a theatre specifically designed for medical students. “We also plan to include a medical and general store to cater to the needs of patients and staff,” she said.

Apart from the construction work of the new building, the hospital will also start work on repair of wards that are in dilapidated condition. More than 50 beds from the medicine department and three wards have been shifted to Sewri TB Hospital.

“We are in the process to shift the remaining three wards following which repair work is slated to start,” said Dr Rawat. KEM Hospital officials said repair work will take a year to complete as the dilapidated structures are the heritage part of the hospital.

“There are 200 beds in of the Sewri TB hospital’s newly renovated buildings that will be kept for KEM Hospital’s medicine department patients. Only stable patients will be kept there. Critical patients will continue to be treated in KEM Hospital,” said the official.