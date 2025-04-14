New authority in Mahayuti govt

The appointment of retired IAS officer Praveen Pardeshi as chief economic advisor to the CM became a major talking point in the corridors of power this weekend. More than the appointment, the powers given to Pardeshi have created a flutter among Mantralaya’s senior officers. Pardeshi, who is currently the CEO of the government think-tank MITRA, will advise the chief minister on policy decisions on state economy, finances and development (Photo by HT Archives) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Pardeshi, who is currently the CEO of the government think-tank MITRA, will advise the chief minister on policy decisions on state economy, finances and development. According to the GR issued on Saturday, his brief includes giving advice on long-term economic policy, investment and growth strategy. He will also coordinate the creation of urban growth hubs, implement district-wise strategic plans and create a data ecosystem which will form the basis for various government decisions. He is also expected to coordinate with the World Bank and other financial institutions.

Several senior officers are surprised. No officer who has served as an advisor to the CM has ever had so much power. Senior officers say that the synergy between Pardeshi and top officers, such as the chief secretary and existing officers in the chief minister’s office, will be important. According to them, chief secretary Sujata Saunik is not exactly thrilled about the development. Currently, the CMO is run by three officers—Vikas Kharge, Ashwini Bhide and Shrikar Pardeshi—all of whom are known as upright officers with impressive track records. Will Fadnavis’ move help him achieve what he is planning or will it be a hindrance, with key officers getting upset at the addition of one more layer of authority in the decision-making process?

Uncle-nephew inching closer?

The events of the past few days seem to indicate that uncle Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit have moved on from the bitter political rivalry between them since 2023 when Ajit split the NCP. At least twice at public functions this week, Ajit mentioned the importance of uncles and once even acknowledged his uncle’s hand in shaping his career.

On Saturday the duo was together at a meeting of trustees of the Satara-based educational institution Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. In a viral video, Pawar was seen helping his nephew locate a figure in a document. Before that, Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule attended the engagement of Ajit’s son, Jay. It is worth noting that Ajit is not aggressively poaching on his uncle’s party like Eknath Shinde is doing with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sangli likely embarrassment for Cong

Sangli’s independent MP Vishal Patil has kicked up a row by expressing his desire to be a minister. Referring to rural development minister Jaykumar Gore, who switched from the Congress to the BJP, Patil said at a function that he too would like to be a minister, and could go with the Congress or any other party. His remarks came amid speculations that the BJP could be tapping the possibility of inducting him into the party. This has created a flutter among Congress leaders in Sangli district who worked against the official MVA candidate to ensure Patil’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after Uddhav Thackeray made the seat a prestige issue and fielded his Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Sangli. Then, state Congress leaders had justified the action of their local leaders, pointing to the victory of Patil who then announced his support to the Congress. Now, if he decides to go with the BJP, they may end up with egg on their faces.

Vantara in Maha, courtesy Ganesh Naik

Forest minister Ganesh Naik who visited Vantara, the animal rehabilitation project of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, seems to be impressed with the initiative which he now wants to replicate in Maharashtra. Earlier this week, he said he had asked MMRDA to find land for the rehabilitation of rescued wild animals. He has also requested Anant to help the state government build it or take it up as his second project, say forest officials. Naik has decided to name the project Suryatara.

More unruly Beed politicians

While NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was slammed by most political parties for the lawlessness in Beed after the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, it later emerged that politicians from other parties are not far behind when it comes to high-handedness. On Saturday, NCP (SP) MLA Sandip Kshirsagar, who represents Beed city, was accused of abusing and threatening an accountant of the local municipal council. The accountant has written a letter to the Beed superintendent of police, saying that he fears for his life. Activist Anjali Damania has posted the letter on social media and sought the attention of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule. Sule responded to her, saying she would personally find out what happened. It is not known whether she has reprimanded her MLA yet.