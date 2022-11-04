New life for abandoned 7-day-old girl

Mumbai: An abandoned newborn baby girl, who was found in critical condition, was rescued and hospitalised by the Samta Nagar police on October 27. The girl – named Angel by the police – battled for her life for seven days and was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

The police were alerted by locals who heard her cries.

“As soon as we received information, we reached the spot and took custody of the baby who seemed to have been left there by someone in haste. Her umbilical cord was also not tied in a knot,” said Narendra Shinde, senior police inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

The baby did not look too well and hence was taken to the Shatabdi hospital by the police where she was said to be critical.

“The doctors had said that faeces had spread in her stomach which was poisoning her and she was critical,” said Shinde, adding that the doctors had said that she would not survive.

A woman police officer was assigned to have a 24-hour watch over the progress of the baby’s health, added Shinde.

After the discharge, the baby girl was given in an Andheri-based orphanage.

“I will adopt the girl and take care of medical and educational needs,” said Shinde, adding that he had taken a liking to the baby as soon as he and his aides had rescued her.

The police had registered a case against unknown persons for abandoning the girl.

“We are now checking each hospital in the vicinity to find out if any pregnant woman who was admitted has lost the child after delivery,” added Shinde.