Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / New species of eel discovered by Maha CM’s son
mumbai news

New species of eel discovered by Maha CM’s son

A new species of swamp eel was discovered from a well in Mumbai by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s younger son Tejas Thackeray and the team at Thackeray Wildlife Foundation.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Found in a 40-feet deep well located on the premises of a blind school at Jogeshwari West, the eel is named Rakthamichthys Mumba– the Mumbai blind eel. It belongs to genus Rakthamicthys that is endemic to India.

A new species of swamp eel was discovered from a well in Mumbai by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s younger son Tejas Thackeray and the team at Thackeray Wildlife Foundation. Found in a 40-feet deep well located on the premises of a blind school at Jogeshwari West, the eel is named Rakthamichthys Mumba– the Mumbai blind eel. It belongs to genus Rakthamicthys that is endemic to India.

Besides Thackeray, scientists including Jayasimhan Praveenraj, Anil Mohapatra, Annam Pavan-Kumar collaborated in making this discovery. Thackeray’s younger son is a wildlife enthusiast and has been involved in discovering other species in the past, including of gecko, snake and crab.

Unlike other species of its genus, the mumba lacks eyes, fins and scales, has jaws equal in forward extent, different gill aperture, crescentic-shaped cephalic. This is the first completely blind subterranean freshwater fish species to be described from Maharashtra and the Northern western Ghats. The species name ‘mumba’ refers to the locality in Mumbai. The word ‘mumba’ derives its roots from the Marathi language, which honours Mumba Aai, a deity worshipped by the inhabitants of this city.

‘Rakthamichthys Mumba, a new species of Hypogean eel (Teleostei: Synbranchidae) from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India’ was published in September 2021 in Aqua International Journal of Ichthyology.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul moves HC against ED

BMC appeals for online darshan for navratri, says no to garba events in Mumbai

Mumbai's ex-top cop in Russia? Maha home minister says lookout circular issued

Mumbai schools in prep mode to welcome students back on campus on October 4
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP