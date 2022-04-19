Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NGO carries out protest against TMC for engaging manual scavengers in Thane city

Social organisation, MUSE, conducted a protest walk towards Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters on Monday; it was protesting against employing manual scavengers in Thane city; it also put forth some demands for the welfare of the manual scavengers and their families and demanded the implementation of the use of machines and jet pumps as alternatives to manual scavenging
Members of MUSE, an NGO, protest in front of Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters on Monday against the civic body employing manual scavengers in the city. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByAnkita G MenonAnkita G Menon, Thane

Social organisation, MUSE, conducted a protest walk towards Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters at Panchpakhadi on Monday. It was protesting against employing manual scavengers in Thane city. It also put forth some demands for the welfare of the manual scavengers and their families and demanded the implementation of the use of machines and jet pumps as alternatives to manual scavenging.

“There have been two instances in the past where those involved in the manual scavenging have lost their lives. Rehabilitation and compensation should be given to the families of the workers within a month. Moreover, the contractors and all private parties involved in these incidents should be punished as per law. A survey of manual scavengers should be initiated and rehabilitated. TMC should work towards elimination of such manual scavengers, conduct awareness and sensitisation campaigns on the issue of manual scavenging, and start a centralised helpline for reporting such incidents,” said Nishant Bangera, founder, MUSE Foundation.

Along with these demands, MUSE held placards and posters outside the TMC office on Monday morning. It also submitted its demands to the TMC.

“We shall look into the demands and discuss with the higher authorities regarding the same,” said an officer from TMC.

