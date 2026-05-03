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NGT flags green concerns in Chena Riverfront project

The plea alleges that excavation of floodplains, riverbed modification, tree felling and mechanised clearing of riverine vegetation violates the ESZ notification, the Maharashtra State Water Policy, 2019 and other environmental laws

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:40 am IST
By Osama Rawal
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MUMBAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone bench in Pune, has issued a notice to the state government, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and other agencies, directing them to file replies within six weeks, after admitting a petition challenging the Chena River beautification project.

NGT flags green concerns in Chena Riverfront project

The plan, an elaborate riverfront development project in Kashimira, envisions promenades, commercial structures, tourism infrastructure and roads along the river, the only one still flowing naturally out of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Brainchild of state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, whose constituency includes Mira-Bhayandar, the project is located in the buffer zone of the SGNP and allegedly violates several environmental laws.

Modelled on projects such as the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, the Chena Riverfront plan was greenlit in March 2024 by the monitoring committee of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the SGNP, under the state forest department.

The application, filed by environmental non-profit Vanshakti, seeks a stay on excavation, reclamation and tree felling as part of the project. In its April 24 order, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh (judicial member) and Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (expert member) said the plea raises a “substantial environmental question” and noted that key project details are not on record. Replies have been sought within four weeks, and the next hearing is scheduled on June 29, 2026.

Sarnaik told HT that all approvals are in place and there are no irregularities. He said work will proceed as planned and the MBMC will respond to all allegations.

A senior MBMC official has rejected allegations of environmental violations. He said such a project cannot proceed without due process, necessary permissions and adequate environmental assessment.

Approval was granted by the SGNP Monitoring Committee, around 5% of the work has been completed, and the project is expected to be completed by early 2028, he added.

 
national green tribunal sanjay gandhi national park
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