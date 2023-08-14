NIA obtains warrant to arrest Aakif Nachan in Al-Sufa module case

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday obtained a production warrant to arrest Aakif Ateeque Nachan in connection with the Pune-based Al-Sufa module busted by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

NIA arrested Akif on August 6 in connection with a suspected ISIS module, after a series of raids in Borivali, Thane district, claiming that he was involved in the alleged fabrication and testing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) for the commission of terrorist acts and arranging a hideout for two other terror operatives. The federal agency had claimed that several incriminating materials, such as electronic gadgets and documents, were seized from their hideouts.

On Monday, NIA surrendered his custody in the ISIS module case and obtained permission to arrest him in connection with the Pune-based Al-Sufa module case for his alleged active involvement in promoting terrorist activities of the designated foreign terrorist organisation. The agency has claimed that the two alleged terror modules were interconnected and had some common members.

The NIA has claimed that Aakif was found actively involved in the promotion of the terror-related activities of ISIS in collaboration with four other accused, namely Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, and Abdul Kadir Pathan, all arrested recently by ATS Pune, along with some other suspects.

The agency has further claimed that the accused were planning to conduct some activities in Mumbai and for that, they were in touch with international organisations which are considered terrorist outfits in India. It is alleged that they have procured some materials from outside the country.