Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NIA searches hotel, club in Mumbai in Ambani bomb scare case
mumbai news

NIA searches hotel, club in Mumbai in Ambani bomb scare case

The agency is probing the alleged role of Sachin Vaze in parking the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Police personnel stand guard at Mukesh Ambani's residence, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on February 26(PTI File Photo )

The NIA conducted searches at a hotel and a club in south Mumbai on Thursday in connection with its probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the Soni building, where the hotel and the club are situated, around 12.45 pm.

Customers and staff members of the hotel were asked to vacate the premises, located near the Babulnath temple.

During the search, the NIA sleuths also made enquiries with a few people at the club and the hotel, the official said.

The probe team left the place after over three hours.

Some officials of the Gamdevi police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, were also present at the spot.

Suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, whom the NIA arrested last month in connection with the security scare outside Ambani's residence, was recently brought by the probe agency to the Babulnath area as part of its probe into the case, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi calls Uddhav Thackeray, enquires about wife’s health

Cyber cell registers FIR after Maharashtra industrial body’s server hacked

Pawar undergoes endoscopy, likely to be discharged soon: Hospital

Panel probing charges against Deshmukh an eyewash, says BJP; NCP hits back

The gelatin sticks found in the vehicle near Ambani's house last month were procured by Vaze, NIA sources claimed on Wednesday.

The NIA on Sunday recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard disks, two vehicle number plates, two digital video recorders (DVRs) and two CPUs from the Mithi river here with the help of divers.

The agency is probing the alleged role of Vaze in parking the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The body of Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found in a creek in Mumbra town of neighbouring Thane district on March 5.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukesh amabni national investigation agency
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP