Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth 2cr

Mumbai: A 39-year-old Nigerian national was arrested by the air intelligence unit of Mumbai Customs for carrying 350 grams of recreational drugs valued at around ₹2 crore. Customs officers said the woman had made 20 capsules of the drug and hidden them in her undergarments.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We arrested 39-year-old Victoria Okafor, present address Shahpura, Delhi at CSMI airport, Mumbai while she was traveling from Mumbai to Delhi. On suspicion, when her baggage was examined, we found white coloured powder purported to be heroin totalling 350 grams recovered from 20 capsules kept in two pouches concealed in her undergarments. The said narcotics substance is of commercial quantity,” said an officer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Okafor, who sold clothes for a living, was booked under section 21C (commercial quantity), 27 (consumption of narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders), 28 (attempts to commit offences) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. She accepted that the drugs were given to her by one Onye in Nallasopara and she was supposed to carry it to Delhi, for which she would be paid ₹50,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We demanded her judicial custody as the investigation is at a primary stage and she has given us some names and information about the nexus that need to be verified and corroborated. She could also influence others and tamper with the material evidence, which could adversely affect the investigation,” said the officer.

The court remanded Okafor in judicial custody for 14 days.