NMIA launches global operation with first Abu Dhabi flight

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday began scheduled international operations, with Air India Express launching the airport’s first overseas route with direct flights to Abu Dhabi.

Navi Mumbai, India - July 15, 2026:First International flight from Abu Dhabi arrives at Navi Mumbai International Airport in Navi Mumbai/ in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The inaugural Air India Express flight, IX208 from Abu Dhabi, landed at 10.20am and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. The airline will operate the service three times a week.

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The international launch comes less than seven months after NMIA opened for domestic operations on December 25, 2025. The airport has since connected 46 domestic destinations, handled over 2.3 million passengers and now records around 150 aircraft movements every day.

Wednesday’s flight also carries the airport’s first international perishable export shipment, marking the start of overseas cargo operations at the facility.

Airport authorities said Abu Dhabi is the first of several international destinations planned as NMIA expands its airline partnerships and route network in the coming months.

“The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport’s journey,” said Arun Bansal, chief executive officer of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL).

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{{^usCountry}} Air India Express chairman Nipun Aggarwal said the new route provides travellers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with another convenient gateway to the UAE and forms part of the airline’s expansion plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Air India Express chairman Nipun Aggarwal said the new route provides travellers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with another convenient gateway to the UAE and forms part of the airline’s expansion plans. {{/usCountry}}

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Developed jointly by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and CIDCO, NMIA currently has the capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually. This is expected to rise to 90 million once all phases of the project are completed.