NMM Line 1 completes metro trial run from Central Park to Utsav Chowk

PANVEL: The much-delayed Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) project of CIDCO is finally heading towards becoming a reality. The trial run of NMM was conducted successfully in the Kharghar node from Central Park (station 7) to Utsav Chowk (station 4) on Friday.

The metro has completed trials related to oscillation, electrical safety, emergency brakes, etc, successfully and obtained the certificates from Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO).

“With this successful test, work on NMM Line Phase 2 continues in full swing,” said Sanjay Mukherjee, CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director. “Recently, after receiving sanction from the Electrical Inspector to the Government (EIG), overhead electrical lines with 25 KV; Up and Down Metro lines from Station 7 to Station 3 have been successfully charged.”

He added that the project will improve the internal connectivity of Navi Mumbai, will provide the best travel option to citizens and boost the real estate sector.

To strengthen the public transport system in Navi Mumbai, CIDCO is developing four elevated routes under the NMM. The first phase stretches from Belapur to Pendhar covering around 11 kilometres, with 11 stations and a car depot at Taloja.

CIDCO sources said that the project is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023.

Financial backing for the project

CIDCO has recently received financial backing for the project as it signed an agreement with the ICICI for a line of credit of ₹500 crores on November 25. With the line of credit sanctioned, the financial closure process for the Metro Line 1 project has been completed.

“Due to the ₹500 crore Line of credit, works of Line 1 will be expedited and it will be possible to travel as soon as the works are completed within the scheduled time. The Line of credit sanctioned has in a way put a stamp on the credibility of CIDCO’s projects,” said Mukherjee.

What is the project?

NMM Line-1 project is a three-coach metro train. The total length of Belapur to Pendhar Line-1 is 11.1 Km long and comprises 11 stations. The viaduct of this project is completed and out of 11 stations, 5 stations are ready to be commissioned. All important clearances including CMRS have been obtained for this Line. Work on the remaining 6 stations is in full swing and the complete line is expected to be commissioned very soon.

The estimated cost for the Metro line-1 project is ₹3,400 crores. Out of which, ₹2,600 crores have already been infused by CIDCO, ₹500 crores are from bank Line of credit and the remaining will be CIDCO internal accruals.

