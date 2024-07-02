NMMC acts against illegal constructions in hotels, bars, pubs, and hookah parlours

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) intensified its crackdown on unauthorized constructions at various hotels, restaurants, bars, including ladies bars, pubs, lodges, and hookah parlors, spurred by recent incidents and directives from CM Eknath Shinde. Following actions in Pune, Thane, and Mumbai, the NMMC’s anti-encroachment drive targeted 41 establishments across the city. HT Image

Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde on whose instructions the drive was conducted, was himself present for the drive along with additional municipal commissioner Sunil Pawar and deputy municipal commissioner (anti-encroachment) Dr Rahul Gethe who led the drive.

“Twenty-three establishments in Belapur, six in Nerul, three in Vashi, and others in Kopar Khairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards were addressed during the drive,” confirmed Gethe. He underscored the NMMC’s commitment to sustained action against violations, emphasising zero tolerance for illegal construction and misuse of space.

The NMMC’s actions followed an accident in which two persons were killed by a minor driving a luxury car, allegedly after drinking in bars. Recent actions were also prompted by a video showing youths reportedly partying at a Pune bar beyond permitted hours and engaging in drug-like substances.