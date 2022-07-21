NMMC digs up cricket pitch at Sunil Gavaskar playground in Belapur
Budding cricketers and veterans playing cricket on the only open ground in CBD Belapur Sector 9 were taken aback after Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) dug up the concrete pitch.
Last week, the corporation dug up the concrete pitch at the Sunil Gavaskar playground following multiple complaints about fights and commercial usage of the ground.
The pitch is concretised every year by a local 40s Cricket Club especially to conduct tournaments during monsoon. One such monsoon tournament was scheduled to be held this weekend.
“For the last 30 years, prior to the onset of monsoon, concrete pitches have been made so that it’s easier to play cricket during rains. NMMC has never objected to this practice and, in fact, has always cooperated as there are so many youngsters using the playground to play cricket. We are wondering as to what led the civic administration to take such a drastic step of demolishing the pitch,” said a member of the 40s Club.
Concerned about losing access to the ground, a group had assembled at the ward office. “It would have been helpful if the corporation had issued a notice intimating about the action. Those using the ground could have responded and after hearing both the sides, the ward office could have arrived at a decision. Instead, the pitch was just dug up, causing panic among the locals about losing access to this sole playground just like it happened with the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium,” said Jaspal Singh Atwal a Sector 4 resident.
The playground sees a large presence of youngsters from Sectors 1,1A, 9, Artist Village and is also used to conduct tournaments. Rajiv Gandhi playground, earlier open to the public, was developed by NMMC into a stadium and entry is restricted.
“We are really hoping that the NMMC doesn’t deny us the right to use the playground. If the allegation that the ground has become a place to fight is true, then won’t there be at least one complaint with the local police. In fact, we even have police personnel playing with us during their free time,” said Rishikesh Pansare (20), a youngster from the node.
DS Chabukswar, deputy municipal commissioner, zone 1, informed of having a centralised pitch as against multiple pitches made haphazardly all across the ground.
“There were multiple complaints from residents about fights between boys playing cricket. There were multiple pitches made that were leading to fights and the ground was being used for commercial purposes that cannot be permitted. Therefore, NMMC will now lay a proper centralised pitch that will be used for playing cricket in an organised manner,” said Chabukswar.
-
Ex-MLA Anant Singh sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in second case
An MP-MLA court of Patna on Thursday sentenced former Mokama MLA Anant Singh to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case dating back to 2015 when the police recovered several incriminating material, along with six rifle magazines, from his official residence. He won five times from Mokama constituency — thrice from the Janata Dal (United), once as independent candidate and in 2020 from the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
-
NMMC bans feeding of birds by residents on Palm Beach Road in Nerul as it poses danger for motorists, winged creatures
Caring for animals and birds is certainly humane. But, when citizens throw caution to the wind in their humanitarian gesture, it is likely to prove dear for all Residents on the busy Palm Beach Road are doing exactly that. Some local residents have been placing bird feed and water along the side of the road, especially near the Nerul junction bridge area.
-
Gutkha worth ₹17.50 lakh seized from 2 houses in Navi Mumbai, one arrested
Two houses in Koparkhairane and Ghansoli were raided wherein gutkha, pan masala and aromatic tobacco worth ₹17.50 lakh were seized in an operation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Navi Mumbai. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Narendra Khanda (37), who had stocked the banned products, has been arrested by the police. The police raided the house on the ground floor of Saguni Niwas building in Koparkhairane Sector 19.
-
Rajasthan govt agrees to shift mines, a day after seer set himself on fire
Seers in Rajasthan on Thursday called off their agitation after the state government agreed to shift mining from two hills in Bharatpur district, a day after a seer named Vijay Das self-immolated in protest against 'illegal mining' in the area. Das set himself on fire in Deeg area of Bharatpur on Wednesday during the agitation seeking closure of stone mining in Adi Badri and Kankachal hills.
-
Bengaluru crime: 4 caught for alleged robbery, extortion; ₹6 lakh recovered
Bengaluru police have caught four people accused of involvement in extortion and robbery cases at multiple locations in the city. The cops also recovered five two-wheeler vehicles and 20 mobile phones, the total of which is said to be around Rs 6 lakhs. Sampangi Ramanagara police conducted a operation after they received multiple complaints and successfully detained the accused.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics