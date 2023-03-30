NMMC erects five watch towers for flamingos views

NAVI MUMBAI

NMMChas erected five watch towers for bird lovers to view flamingos and the creek in Navi Mumbai .umbai, India, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Navi Mumbai that is being promoted as a flamingo city by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) now has five watch towers for the citizens and bird enthusiasts to get a good view of the birds without disturbing them along with taking in the view of the vast mangrove and creek area.

Work on all the watch towers has been completed and thrown open to the public. Two watch towers have been constructed on Palm Beach road, opposite NRI green belt and DPS school, one at Vashi sector 8 behind Veer Savarkar garden and two in Vashi mini-seashore area. Each tower has cost NMC around ₹8 to 10 lakh.

Speaking on the project, NMMC city engineer Sanjay Desai said, “Navi Mumbai has a rich coastal belt from Belapur to Airoli. The mangroves that protect the shoreline have a vast number of plants, insects and even animal species. They attract a large number of botanical researchers here along with tourists.”

He added, “We have started promoting Navi Mumbai as a flamingo city as thousands of Flamingos come here every year flying thousands of miles. The region suits them as they as they find enough food and the habitat to their liking.”

Stated Desai, “After monsoons, the flamingos can be seen arriving in large numbers along the coastal areas of NRI, Nerul, Sarsole, Sanpada, Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Ghansoli and Airoli.”

Said Desai, “This brings several bird lovers and researchers to the area. Often, several try to reach out to the birds to touch and feel them. To prevent the birds from being harmed or disturbed, while the citizens get to relish a good view of the birds, NMMC has constructed the five watch towers in the city.”

Residents are pleased with development. Said Pankaj Benvanshi 28, a resident of Nerul who visited the DPS watch tower, “The tower offers a breath taking view of the creek area. Great place to spend quality time in peace watching the beauty of nature.”

He added, “Climbing the steps can be a bit of a problem for the aged due to the sharp curves. It would also have been better if the height of the tower was even more. It would give an even better view. NMMC should make such towers everywhere.”

Despite the watch towers, some people continue to still go close to the birds. Said B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, “Though the watch towers are there now, several enthusiasts are still going close to the water bodies especially near the DPS school wetland. They risk their own lives walking in the marshy land and it is not safe for the birds either.”

No disturbing birds says NMMC, action against trespassers at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

He added, “They are more interested in taking selfies with the birds and hence resort to such actions. There are some who even throw stones at the birds to force them to fly. This is highly reprehensible.”

Stated Kumar, “We have appealed to fence such area so that people cannot access them. Professional photographers have power camera lenses and they can get good pictures from the watch towers.”

Said Desai, “We have put up banners at the spots warning people against entering the water and disturbing the birds. Action will be taken against such persons.”

He added, “We will also consider posting personnel in such areas to keep a watch on any trespassing.”