NMMC executive engineer booked for negligence in Nerul electrocution case

NAVI MUMBAI: Around a week after two college students were electrocuted on June 30 while walking through a waterlogged street in Nerul, the Nerul police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) against an executive engineer of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for alleged negligence.

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Pravin Gade, Executive Engineer, Circle-1, NMMC, has been booked under sections 125(a) and 152(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for causing hurt and endangering life through negligent acts. Investigators said a case was not registered immediately after the incident as they first sought to determine responsibility for the accident.

“Correspondence was carried out to ascertain whose negligence had led to the incident. After receiving the required information from the NMMC, the offence was registered,” the FIR against Gade said.

On June 30, around 12.30pm, 19-year-old Ujjwala Laxman Wagh and 17-year-old Shubhangi Subhash Balkhande – both students – were walking through a waterlogged street beneath the LP Bridge in Nerul when they received electric shocks and collapsed. Bystanders rushed the two students to DY Patil Hospital, and the duo was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit at Fortis Hospital, Vashi, after their condition stabilised.

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{{^usCountry}} On July 2, the NMMC issued a statement, saying the Executive Engineer (Electrical) would be suspended as a preliminary inquiry had found prima facie negligence leading to the electrocution incident. To ensure an independent investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, the Electrical Inspector of the Industries, Energy, Labour and Mines Department, Thane-I, has been appointed to conduct a detailed probe and determine responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On July 2, the NMMC issued a statement, saying the Executive Engineer (Electrical) would be suspended as a preliminary inquiry had found prima facie negligence leading to the electrocution incident. To ensure an independent investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, the Electrical Inspector of the Industries, Energy, Labour and Mines Department, Thane-I, has been appointed to conduct a detailed probe and determine responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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The NMMC had said it would bear the entire cost of medical treatment for both the injured students.