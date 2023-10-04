NMMC levies 15 crore fine on four illegal schools; activists say action will jeopardise future of students

Navi Mumbai: Schools not recognised by the state and continuing to function despite repeated notices to shut down operations are facing stringent action as the education department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) levied a hefty penalty of ₹15 crore on four unaided illegal schools.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four schools are Al-Momina School, Belapur, Iqra International School, Nerul, The Orchid International School (CBSE), Seawoods, and Ilm English School, Rabable.

Repeated attempts to get in touch with the management of each of the schools went unanswered.

“Every year, before the advent of the new academic year, the administration undertakes a survey and releases a list of unauthorised schools. There are banners outside the schools warning the parents to abstain from taking admissions as the state has not recognised these establishments. Earlier, we had many illegal schools, but over the past few years, the numbers have dwindled. Now, as per the records, there are four such schools. The management of these schools was repeatedly asked to stop their activity, but they didn’t pay heed, and therefore, it was decided to proceed with the punitive action as stated under Right to Education (RTE),” Aruna Yadav, education officer, NMMC, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three of the schools penalised are Islamic schools and one is an English medium CBSE-affiliated institute. As per the RTE section 18 (5), schools running without obtaining the certificate of recognition are liable to be fined, which may extend to ₹1 lakh or in case of continuing contraventions, the organisation can be fined up to ₹10,000 daily. “Each of the four schools is penalised in accordance with the number of days the institution is operational. Therefore, the penalty levied seems very steep as there are schools which have been functioning without any recognition since 2006,” Yadav said.

Activists say the administration’s action is likely to jeopardise the academic future of students already enrolled in these schools. Sunil Choudhari, president, Navi Mumbai Parents Association, had recently sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act a report on the action taken against schools repeatedly declared as illegal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The ₹15 crore fine is the result of the RTI which I had filed with NMMC in June wherein I had sought from the administration, the breakup of the penalty levied against illegal schools. If these schools fail to pay the penalty amount, the NMMC should ideally take over the management with immediate effect as there are 1,000-odd students already studying. Such schools have no accountability and in the absence of any recognition, they don’t even come under the purview of the Fee Regulation Act. Since these schools have no mention in the Unified District Information System of Education (UDISE), any students wanting to take admission elsewhere will be left in the lurch. So the action in itself by NMMC is very late,” Choudhari said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The education department, meanwhile, is working to get an FIR lodged against all four schools. “This is the next step to put an end to the issue of schools operating without adhering to RTE. The legal department will be identifying the appropriate sections under IPC,” added Yadav.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON