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NMMC official held for taking 42,000 bribe from contractor

Deputy municipal commissioner (encroachment) Dr Kailas Gaikwad, 53, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:48 am IST
By G Mohiuddin Jeddy
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NAVI MUMBAI: A Navi Mumbai civic official has been caught while accepting a bribe of 42,000 for clearing a contractor’s payments relating to removal of encroachments. Deputy municipal commissioner (encroachment) Dr Kailas Gaikwad, 53, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, while accepting the bribe inside the anti-encroachment department office at the civic headquarters at CBD Belapur.

NMMC deputy commissioner Dr Kailas Gaikwad had demanded 42,000 from a contractor who had undertaken encroachment removal work in the Airoli division between November 15, 2024 and February 15, 2025 (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The ACB trap was executed after the contractor, Dashrath Survase, complained that Gaikwad had demanded a bribe to clear his dues. Gaikwad had demanded 42,000 from Survase, who had undertaken encroachment removal work in the Airoli division between November 15, 2024 and February 15, 2025. Survase had been pursuing his payments when the alleged demand was made. According to him, his pending bill amounted to 21,03,375. Investigators said Gaikwad allegedly demanded 2% of that sum.

The ACB trap was executed under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police Dharmraj Sonke. Officials said that at around 4.40pm, as soon as Gaikwad allegedly accepted the tainted cash, the ACB team detained him.

The operation created a stir at the municipal headquarters, with officials and visitors gathering outside the third-floor office as news of the arrest spread. Sonke said, “The accused public servant was caught red-handed while accepting 42,000, which was allegedly demanded as a 2% commission for clearing the complainant contractor’s pending bill of 21,03,375. Further investigation is underway.”

 
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