NMMC seizes 2,000 kg of plastic in Dec so far

Navi Mumbai: As part of a special drive against the sale and use of single-use plastic, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seized over 2,000 kg of banned plastic bags and other materials in December so far.

The civic body has collected a total fine of ₹1.65 lakh from violators.

Earlier in the month, NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar had held a meeting directing the officials concerned to put an end to the use of plastic in the city as it harms both environment and people’s health.

This resulted in special drives in all the wards of the city and also special awareness camps for business community and residents. The civic body also distributed free cloth bags in markets.

During raids this month, the inspection squads of all eight ward offices took action against 24 business establishments and seized 1,595.30 kg of banned plastic bags and other articles, and collected ₹1.20 lakh in fines.

The zonal flying squads raided eight shops and establishments. They seized 463.80 kg of plastic stock and imposed a total fine of ₹45,000.

A ₹5,000 fine each was imposed on 31 shopkeepers and traders as it was their first offence. A Turbhe businessman was found guilty of a second offence and a ₹10,000 fine was imposed.

Narvekar said, “For a better future, it is the need of the hour that we get rid of plastic. Along with appealing to the residents and the business community, we are also taking preventive measures.”