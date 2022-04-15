NMMC to acquire double decker bus for Navi Mumbai darshan from October

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is all set to start a tourist bus service for Navi Mumbai darshan in the city. A double decker bus will be inducted for the tours by October.

The bus tour has been planned to cover major attractions in the city that is being promoted as the Flamingo City. The spots chosen include Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial and Coastal and Marine Bio-Diversity Centre at Airoli, railway stations, Gawli Deo hills in monsoon, Wonder Park in Nerul, various gardens, Vashi mini-seashore, water transport at Seawoods, Rock Garden, Palm Beach Road, NMMC headquarters, etc. The upper deck of the bus will have glass panes for easy visibility of the city attractions.

Abhijit Bangar, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, said, “We intend to promote Navi Mumbai as a tourist destination and showcase the excellent infrastructure and attractions to everyone. We are inducting 10 electric double decker buses in NMMT. The tender process for the environment-friendly buses is under way. They will help carry more passengers for less fuel and thereby earn carbon credits. We expect the deliveries to begin from September.

“Of these, one bus will initially be used for tourism purposes. We are expecting to start the tourist service by October this year. Based on the response, more buses will be inducted for tourism purposes.”