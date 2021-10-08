NMMC to develop waste composting unit in each slum in Navi Mumbai

Under its ‘zero slum waste’ programme, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to develop waste composting units at all slums in its jurisdiction. The waste collected from a particular slum will be composted there itself. Thus, no waste from the slums will go to their landfill area and the civic body will not have to incur expenses for the transportation.

There are 41 slums in the NMMC jurisdiction from Digha to CBD Belapur, an official said. According to its plans, the civic body will develop one or multiple composting units at each slum depending on its area and population.

Babasaheb Rajale, deputy municipal commissioner of NMMC (solid waste management), said, “We have decided to outsource the task of collecting waste at the slums to outside agencies and our officials will oversee their work. With this system in place, we will be able to keep the slums neat and clean like the nodal areas of the city, and that will help us a lot in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan survey.

“Likewise, for keeping the city roads clean, we have started another programme – ‘adopt a road’. Under this programme, any individual, housing society, NGO or private institute can take the responsibility of one road in their area.”

This apart, NMMC is now focussing on the overall cleanliness of the city and proper waste segregation as they prepare themselves for the next Swachh Survekshan survey. From November, it will start a massive beautification drive to give the city a fresh look.