Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NMMC to develop waste composting unit in each slum in Navi Mumbai
mumbai news

NMMC to develop waste composting unit in each slum in Navi Mumbai

There are 41 slums in the NMMC jurisdiction from Digha to CBD Belapur, an official said; according to plans, Navi Mumbai civic body will develop one or multiple waste composting units at each slum depending on its area and population
Garbage by a roadside. The Navi Mumbai civic body, NMMC, will develop a waste composting unit in each of its 41 slums. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

Under its ‘zero slum waste’ programme, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to develop waste composting units at all slums in its jurisdiction. The waste collected from a particular slum will be composted there itself. Thus, no waste from the slums will go to their landfill area and the civic body will not have to incur expenses for the transportation.

There are 41 slums in the NMMC jurisdiction from Digha to CBD Belapur, an official said. According to its plans, the civic body will develop one or multiple composting units at each slum depending on its area and population.

Babasaheb Rajale, deputy municipal commissioner of NMMC (solid waste management), said, “We have decided to outsource the task of collecting waste at the slums to outside agencies and our officials will oversee their work. With this system in place, we will be able to keep the slums neat and clean like the nodal areas of the city, and that will help us a lot in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan survey.

“Likewise, for keeping the city roads clean, we have started another programme – ‘adopt a road’. Under this programme, any individual, housing society, NGO or private institute can take the responsibility of one road in their area.”

RELATED STORIES

This apart, NMMC is now focussing on the overall cleanliness of the city and proper waste segregation as they prepare themselves for the next Swachh Survekshan survey. From November, it will start a massive beautification drive to give the city a fresh look.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Digha residents will not have any water issue from 2023, says Navi Mumbai civic official

NCB officer arrested for molesting woman on train

40 more victims approach EOW to complain against VGN Jewellers owner, who has been arrested for cheating

Devotees offer prayers at places of worship in Maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP