NMMC to install spit bins at more than 150 locations

Navi Mumbai: To curb spitting in public places, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon be installing spit bins across 150 locations in the city. The civic administration – in another bid to keep the city clean and beautiful – joined hands with a start-up firm and has already installed sample bins at the NMMC headquarters, Belapur, a few post offices and ward offices.

The cost of each bin is approximately ₹18,000.

“Spitting in public has been a major cause of concern for the city’s beautification work,” said Sanjay Desai, the city engineer. “The idea behind having the spit bins is to give residents the means to indulge in good habits. It also indirectly creates awareness that spitting in public is not acceptable.”

The bins installed on a lamp post are reportedly filled with a chemical to absorb the spit. “The chemical will ensure that the spit doesn’t leak or spill out. Every two months, the bag is to be replaced and disposed of at the landfill site,” said Desai.

The bins will be placed primarily in marketplaces, government offices, railway station premises, bus stands etc. Some bins are to be kept adjacent to pan stalls as well.

“Presently pan vendors are asked to have a bin filled with sand for residents to spit,” said B Rajale, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC). He added that the bin is a novel concept and it should fetch corporations more points during the Swachh Survekshan.