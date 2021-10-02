NMMT AC bus fare to be cheaper by 33% from next week

From next week, the Navi Mumbai commuters will be able to travel in the air-conditioned Volvo buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) at a cheaper rate.

In an effort to popularise its services, the civic transport authority has decided to reduce the fares of such buses by 33%.

Due to exorbitant fares, the air-conditioned Volvo buses were not receiving the desired response from the commuters in the past few years. Thus, the decision to reduce the fare was taken.

Yogesh Kaduskar, general manager of NMMT, said, “The minimum fare of the air-conditioned Volvo buses is now ₹15 and we have decided to reduce it to ₹10. From next week, the commuters will be able to travel in those buses by paying the reduced fares. We hope more people will board those buses after that.”

According to sources, NMMT owns a total of 450 buses at present and 68 of them are air-conditioned Volvo buses. These buses go to different places of Mumbai, Borivali, Bandra, World Trade Centre, Andheri, Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Badlapur, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel.

Manish Patil, 41, a Panvel resident, said, “Presently, to travel to Vashi from my area in the air-conditioned buses, we have to shell out ₹45. If the NMMT reduces the fares by 33%, then we will be able to travel by paying just ₹30 and we will be able to save some money every month. I am sure a lot of people from the city who now prefer to travel in non-AC buses, will start travelling in air-conditioned buses after that.”