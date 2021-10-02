Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NMMT AC bus fare to be cheaper by 33% from next week
mumbai news

NMMT AC bus fare to be cheaper by 33% from next week

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 06:29 PM IST
NMMT has reduced its AC bus fares by 33%, bringing down minimum fare from 15 to 10. This will come into effect from next week (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

From next week, the Navi Mumbai commuters will be able to travel in the air-conditioned Volvo buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) at a cheaper rate.

In an effort to popularise its services, the civic transport authority has decided to reduce the fares of such buses by 33%.

Due to exorbitant fares, the air-conditioned Volvo buses were not receiving the desired response from the commuters in the past few years. Thus, the decision to reduce the fare was taken.

Yogesh Kaduskar, general manager of NMMT, said, “The minimum fare of the air-conditioned Volvo buses is now 15 and we have decided to reduce it to 10. From next week, the commuters will be able to travel in those buses by paying the reduced fares. We hope more people will board those buses after that.”

According to sources, NMMT owns a total of 450 buses at present and 68 of them are air-conditioned Volvo buses. These buses go to different places of Mumbai, Borivali, Bandra, World Trade Centre, Andheri, Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Badlapur, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel.

RELATED STORIES

Manish Patil, 41, a Panvel resident, said, “Presently, to travel to Vashi from my area in the air-conditioned buses, we have to shell out 45. If the NMMT reduces the fares by 33%, then we will be able to travel by paying just 30 and we will be able to save some money every month. I am sure a lot of people from the city who now prefer to travel in non-AC buses, will start travelling in air-conditioned buses after that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ATS arrests Bangladeshi national who travelled to UAE on fake Indian passport

MNS demands repair of potholes in Navi Mumbai

No pre-arrest bail to jeweller booked for fraudulently availing ITC of 30 crore

Rare heritage trees, birds of Kolshet in Thane destroyed, claim environmentalists in survey
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP