No bickering in Haryana Congress, party is united: Hooda

Former chief minister of Haryana and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday denied any rift in the state Congress and claimed that the party is united. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said every leader or worker has the right to raise their voice and the Congress is a democratic party where the voice from all sections is being heard.

“Whenever required, I also raise issues with party leadership and other leaders have the same right to raise their grievances. The Congress will uproot the BJP-JJP government from Haryana,” he added.

Hooda said that the government has admitted that more than 14 lakh acres of crops had been damaged in flood but only a few farmers have received nominal compensation and the rest are waiting.

“Another mistake of the government has come to light in the PM Crop Insurance Scheme. This time there was a deliberate delay in notifying the insurance companies. The government notified insurance on July 25 and farmers whose crops were damaged from May to July could not apply as the cultivators have to appeal for a claim within 72 hours of crop damage,” he said.

He said that the roads in Rohtak are in dilapidated condition and Congress’s Rohtak MLA BB Batra has raised the issue in the state assembly several times but the government has made up its mind to “ignore the basic issues”.

The former CM said there is a huge shortage of electricity in industrial areas.

“The generators have been banned in the NCR region. How the industries will run if the government does not provide power,” he asked.

“The indifference of the BJP-JJP government towards industrial areas is visible across the state. After the Congress tenure, not a single new IMT was established in the last 9 years. The government did not take any steps to develop the already established IMTs,” he added.

Hooda also alleged opaqueness in the bidding for the HSIIDC plot and claimed that the new rules and process of plot allotment are not fair.

Attacking the government over rise in debt, Hooda said debt has reached about ₹4.5 lakh crore. “It is beyond comprehension where the government spent so much money, because they failed to establish a single university, medical institute, power plant or extension of metro line,” he added.

He said serious charges were levelled against minister Sandeep Singh and a chargesheet has been filed in the court but he is still enjoying ministerial berth. He should resign morally from the ministerial position, if he fails to do so the CM should sack him from cabinet, he added.

