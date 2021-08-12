Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No coordination between Maharashtra government, ministers, task force, alleges Fadnavis

Maharashtra leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday claimed that there is no coordination between the state government, the ministers and the task force
By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:52 PM IST
Opposition leader Devendra Fadnvis visits the newly-constructed Kopri bridge, in Thane. (HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday claimed that there is no coordination between the state government, the ministers and the task force. He was commenting on the issue of schools re-opening in the cities. Fadnavis also accused the state government of indecisiveness in decision making, leading to confusion in combatting the Covid pandemic. Fadnavis was in Thane and Navi Mumbai on Thursday to attend various events.

He claimed the government is misleading citizens on the Maratha reservation issue, which it wants to delay till the local body elections in the state.

Responding to a query about the ongoing confusion over the reopening of school in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, “I think there is no coordination between the state government, the ministers and the task force, which leads to confusion among the students as well as their parents.”

Fadnavis added, “The decision-making process of the state government is not up to the mark. There is a lot of confusion. A minister says that schools will start in the state and the next day it is reported that the task force is against it. There is obviously a lack of coordination among the departments. The state government needs to get its act right and plan efficiently to face future hurdles.”

Accusing the state government of misleading on the Maratha reservation issue, Fadnavis said, “Unless there is a census, the OBCs cannot be declared and unless that happens reservation cannot happen. The government has not initiated any process for it as yet, and is indulging in blame game despite the Central government clearing all hurdles.”

He claimed that the state government is deliberately delaying the local body elections.

Castigating the state minister Nitin Raut and Congress for raising the issue of atrocities on women in Uttar Pradesh he said, “There are atrocities on women, especially from the economically weaker sections in Maharashtra every day. How many of them have Nitin Raut met, extended help or condemned the incident.”

Citing several instances in the state, he said, “I have a very long list of such cases and there has been inaction in several cases.”

(Inputs from Gautam S Mengle)

