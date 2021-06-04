No disagreement in MVA, CM’s word is final, says Ajit Pawar

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in an event in Raigad on Friday, cleared the air about having disagreements about lifting of lockdown within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Pawar said that though multiple parties have formed the government, the word of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is final.

Pawar along with health minister Rajesh Tope had come to Srivardhan for laying foundation of a water supply scheme and beach beautification project by the Srivardhan Municipal Council.

When asked about relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar’s statement on unlocking in the state which led to confusion on Thursday, Pawar said, “There is no disagreement in the MVA government. We are in constant discussion over the unlocking and there is no confusion. The CM is also constantly conversing with the people over social media. We might be a multi-party government but the word of Thackeray as the head of state is final.”

Pawar instructed the authorities to conduct an audit of oxygen, fire and electricity at all hospitals across the district. Along with a review meeting on Covid-19 management, Pawar and Tope also discussed the damages caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

He said the state has had four cyclones in five years leading to huge financial impact on many districts including Konkan. He added that MVA would not allow shortage of funds hinder the overall development of the state and states that nine urban health centres have been planned for Raigad district.

“We have included nine urban primary health centres (UPHC) in this year’s project implementation plan. Of the 500 ambulances that were to be added to the rural areas of the state, 30 have already been given to Raigad. Besides, we have made mucormycosis treatment free at all government colleges and hospitals which have Mahatma Jyotirao Phule scheme. In addition, the government will soon declare a capping in the price of treatment to make sure bills do not go beyond ₹5 lakh,” Tope said.

Apart from this, Mahad’s rural hospital will be made a sub-district hospital, a trauma care centre will be set up at Mangaon, and Roha will have a 100-bed hospital along with a 100-bed exclusive hospital for women, Tope said in his briefing.

He also took cognisance of the incidents of photographers and couples getting harassed by locals along Raigad beaches, a popular spot for pre-wedding photoshoots. Pawar said such people and photographers will now get the protection of the administration and regulations will be prepared for the same.