No guards yet in women compartments on Uran railway corridor

Three years after the Nerul-Belapur-Kharkopar line – the first phase of the Uran railway corridor – is operational, there are still no guards in the women’s compartments of these trains.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) cited insufficient manpower as the main hurdle in providing guards on this line.

The officials from the local police stations like NRI and Nhava Sheva, though, patrol the railway stations in the mornings and at nights, unlike GRP, they do not provide guards in the women compartments.

Presently, the central railway (CR) is operating 20 trains between Kharkopar and Nerul, and an equal number between Kharkopar and Belapur daily.

Joyita Banerjee, a 35-year-old resident of Ulwe, said, “As this line has only two stations, the trains are mostly empty in the mornings and evenings. On several occasions, I was the only commuter in the ladies’ compartment and it was really scary to travel alone. Though no major crime has taken place here so far, the possibility of the same cannot be ruled out. The authorities concerned should take this matter seriously and do something about it soon.”

Sushmita Mane, a 28-year-old resident of Ulwe, added, “Both the stations on this line are at deserted places and autos are also not easily available. When I travel alone late in the evening, I call my husband or a family member to pick me up from the station.”

Ravindra Patil, senior inspector of NRI police station, said, “Our officials keep patrolling near the station and along the tracks to keep the area under check. With limited resources, we too cannot do more than that.”

A senior GRP official said, “The issue is under consideration and a decision about providing guards in the compartments will be taken soon.”