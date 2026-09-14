...
...
Next Story

'No protest during Ganeshotsav': Fadnavis asks Jarange-Patil to reconsider fast

Fadnavis reiterated that the government had met most of the Maratha quota activist’s demands and had not shut the door for more talks

Updated on: Sep 14, 2026, 22:41:24 IST
By Faisal Malik, MUMBAI 
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to reconsider his decision to head to Mumbai to launch an indefinite hunger strike at the city’s Azad Maidan, saying that the protest during the Ganesh festival would cause inconvenience to devotees and was inappropriate.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Sept. 14, 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performs Ganesh Sthapna puja with family members on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (@Dev_Fadnavis/X via PTI Photo)(PTI09_14_2026_000127B) (@Dev_Fadnavis)
**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Sept. 14, 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performs Ganesh Sthapna puja with family members on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (@Dev_Fadnavis/X via PTI Photo)(PTI09_14_2026_000127B) (@Dev_Fadnavis)

“I believe that holding a protest during Ganeshotsav, thereby causing inconvenience to Ganesh devotees, is not appropriate. I would appeal to those concerned to reconsider their decision,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister was reacting to Jarange-Patil’s announcement that he would travel to Mumbai with four to five supporters to stage the protest after the city police repeatedly denied permission for the demonstration at Azad Maidan, citing public safety risks during Ganeshotsav that draws millions of people into the streets.

Jarange-Patil, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 in Jalna, over his demands related to Maratha reservation, responded to the police concern, saying he would come to Mumbai with just four or five associates.

Fadnavis reiterated that the government had met most of the Maratha quota activist’s demands. “A few of them are currently before the courts and are at different stages of the judicial process. We have also made it clear that these matters cannot be fulfilled without the consent of the court or by following the appropriate constitutional procedure,” he said.

The chief minister also stressed that the government had never shut the door on dialogue. “I have also said that we are ready to accept everything that falls within the constitutional framework of the state. Anything that goes beyond that framework cannot be accepted,” he added.

Last week, state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said the government had taken “unprecedented” measures, including facilitating Kunbi certificates for the eligible Marathas to be included in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, implemented reservation benefits and funded welfare schemes.

Patil said over 350,000 Maratha youths had benefited from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes quota and a similar number had obtained Kunbi certificates.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Faisal Malik

Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.

maratha reservationmaharashtrahunger strikeganesh festivaldevendra fadnavis
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/'No protest during Ganeshotsav': Fadnavis asks Jarange-Patil to reconsider fast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks