‘Who can stop me’: Jarange-Patil to head to Mumbai, asks supporters to stay back
Jarange-Patil said he will start his journey to Mumbai with two vehicles, two ambulances, and four to five associates on Tuesday
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday announced he will leave for Mumbai with four to five associates on Tuesday, and asked his supporters to stay back for now, a day after police refused permission for his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in the country’s financial capital starting September 19.
He warned the state government that his supporters could enter Mumbai in large numbers if the police tried to stop his agitation at Azad Maidan. Jarange-Patil said he will start his journey to Mumbai with two vehicles, two ambulances, and four to five associates on Tuesday morning.
“Do not march to Mumbai now. I will call you at the right time. Stay here, stay safe, and remain alert. Do not get upset. We have to change our strategy. Instead, spend your time increasing the number of vehicles that will march towards Mumbai,” he said. “Now I will see who can stop me and who will deny me permission. They refused permission, stating there would be a large gathering. Now, on what grounds will they stop me?”
Deep Dive
On Saturday, he announced a march to Mumbai on Tuesday to press for his demand for the Maratha quota under the Kunbi category. Jarange-Patil had said he would remain in Mumbai until the government accepted his demand before he was denied permission for the protest on Sunday.
Police said the proposed protest could disrupt normal life, particularly in South Mumbai, and affect schools, courts, public transport and healthcare services. Such disruption could potentially lead to a serious law-and-order situation, police said.
Police cited the Ganeshotsav celebrations beginning September 14 and said the festivities would require extensive deployment and that holding a protest amid large crowds could raise additional public-safety concerns.
Jarange-Patil alleged that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tried to create obstacles by invoking religious considerations. “Hence, we will have to respond in our own way,” he said.
Jarange-Patil alleged a conspiracy to create riots by infiltrating the agitation. He said he decided to change the strategy to avoid putting his supporters at risk, but maintained that the community’s demands would remain unchanged.
He said he did not want violence or to put the community at risk. “I do not want to surrender to them. If they start shedding your blood, I will have to surrender before them, and I am not prepared to do that. I do not want to put all of you in danger,” he said. “I do not know whether I will come back or not. Anything can happen to me, and I do not care about myself. I do not want to damage the prestige of the community.”
Jarange-Patil said the original plan would remain unchanged. On Sunday, he stopped taking saline and asked his Mumbai team to file a fresh application with the police.
Jarange-Patil has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 in Jalna over 15 demands related to Maratha reservation.
On Tuesday last, Fadnavis said the government had fulfilled most of Patil’s demands that would benefit the community. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the government had taken “unprecedented” measures, including facilitating Kunbi certificates for the eligible Marathas to be included in the Other Backward Class category. He said they implemented reservation benefits and funded welfare schemes.
Minister Patil, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said over 350,000 Maratha youths had benefited from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes quota. He added that a similar number had obtained Kunbi certificates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More